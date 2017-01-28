Brexit can boost business and public should 'buy British', Labour deputy says

Tom Watson said the UK should respond to US president Donald Trump's "buy American" mantra with its own "buy British" policy.

In a speech to the Co-operative Party Economic Conference in London, Labour's deputy said Brexit will free up the Government to favour British goods.

The deputy leader highlighted how the international trading agreements Mr Trump is ripping up have also been opposed by unions because they stop countries from protecting workers.

Attacking the "chattering classes" for their "sneering derision" over calls to buy British, he insisted significant opportunities to boost business will be opened up when the country is no longer bound by European Union red tape.

Mr Watson said later that he wanted the new president to take up the offer made to take him to a British mosque to show him the UK's "multi-faith, multi-cultural society".

Mr Watson told activists that technological advances meant that Mr Trump's plan to return manufacturing to America could end up with many jobs being done by robots rather than people.