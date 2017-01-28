Trump order 'dividing American politics'

Opinion in America on these issues is always going to be divided but certainly on the left of American politics, in the centre of American politics, there is today a sense of distress and even outrage.

Many are calling this a betrayal of American values even calling it un-American because it appears at least by implication to put a religious test on entry into the US. For example if you are a Christian from a country like Iraq or Syria it appears from what Trump is saying you could still come into the US but if you are a Muslim you could not.

Bernie Sanders is just one politician who is saying this plays directly into the hands of fanatics.