Trump signs 'extreme vetting' order to keep out 'terrorists'

Donald Trump has signed an executive action for new vetting measures aimed at keeping "radical Islamic terrorists" out of the US.

The President signed the order at the Pentagon, saying "we don't want them here."

"I'm establishing new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America," Trump said.

"We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love deeply our people."

During his election campaign against Hillary Clinton, Mr Trump pledged to put in place "extreme vetting" procedures to screen people coming to the U.S. from countries with terrorism ties.

The order imposes a 90-day ban on all entry to the United States from countries with terrorism concerns.

It is currently unclear specifically which countries are affected.

A draft of the order had designated seven predominantly Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The White House did not immediately provide clarity on the affected countries.

Syrian refugees will also be prevented from entering the US until changes are made to the refugee assistance program to ensure admittance won't compromise national security.

Trump also signed a presidential memorandum on "rebuilding" the US Armed Forces.

The US Secretary of Defense James Mattis has been tasked with conducting a "readiness" review and report back to Mr Trump on steps that can be taken this year to improve conditions.