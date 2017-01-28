Two held after footballer's teen brother shot dead

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the brother of a promising footballer was shot outside a barber's shop.

Raheem Wilks, 19, was shot in the Harehills area of Leeds on Thursday afternoon, in what police have called a "targeted attack".

He was named locally as the brother of 18-year-old Leeds United striker Mallik Wilks.

A 21-year-old man and 20-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 49-year-old man, who had already been arrested on suspicion of the same charge, remains in custody.

West Yorkshire Police said they were called to Gathorne Terrace at 1.20pm on Thursday and found a 19-year-old man seriously injured.

A spokesman said he was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead on Thursday evening.