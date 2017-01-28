White House says Trump, Putin conversation 'significant start' to repair relationship

The White House has described the first phone call between President Trump and Vladimir Putin as a "significant start" to improving the relationship between the countries.

In the statement, released hours after the conversation took place, it said the two leaders spoke about how they could work together on fighting so-called Islamic State and achieving peace in Syria.

Describing the relationship between the US and Russia as "in need of repair" the White House said the phone call lasted an hour.

"Both President Trump and President Putin are hopeful that after today's call the two sides can move quickly to tackle terrorism and other important issues of mutual concern," the White House said.