Chile asks for intentional aid as wildfires continue to rage

The Chilean government has asked for international help in fighting the worst wildfires in the country's history.

Over 130 separate blazes have been raging across central and southern Chile across nearly 1.2 million acres.

Firefighters have been battling the wildfires for over two weeks, but strong winds have fanned flames across several miles.

Firefighters from Columbia, France and Mexico are heading to the area to assist in bringing the fires under control.

Farmers have been trying to douse the fires, often equipped with nothing more than a litre bottle of water.

It is not clear what sparked the fires, but arson has not been ruled out.

Ten people, mostly firefighters, have been killed in the blaze.

The town of Santa Olga has been completely destroyed and 1500 houses incinerated. Firefighters were forced to abandon the town for their own safety as the flames advanced.

Across the region, it is estimated as many as 7,000 people have been left homeless.