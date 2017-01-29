Federer beats Nadal in thrilling Australian Open final

Roger Federer finally clinched an 18th grand slam title by winning a five-set thriller against Rafael Nadal to become Australian Open champion.

Federer and Nadal produced one of the finest contests their rivalry has ever seen but it was the Swiss that prevailed, winning 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 after three hours and 38 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

It means Federer has secured his fifth Melbourne crown and a first grand slam success since Wimbledon in 2012.

More to follow...