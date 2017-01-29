Human remains discovered in park

Human remains have been discovered in a Southampton park prompting speculation that they could belong to a man who went missing more than six months ago.

Police made the discovery after being called to a Riverside Park near the White Swan pub on Saturday and have set up a cordon while they search the surrounding area.

Hampshire Police said they have not yet established the identity of the remains but confirmed the death was not being treated as suspicious.

Officials also confirmed the family of missing 22-year-old Ovidijus Aukselis had been informed of the investigation.

A police spokesman said: "The family of Ovidijus Aukselis, who went missing from Southampton on July 15 when he was 22 years old, have been informed of the discovery."