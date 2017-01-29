- ITV Report
-
Jeremy Corbyn warns shadow cabinet it's 'impossible' to keep jobs if they vote against triggering Article 50
Jeremy Corbyn has warned members of his top team it will be "impossible" to keep their jobs if they vote against triggering of Article 50.
The Labour leader is facing a growing revolt over Brexit after two resignations from his front bench, with more expected to come.
Mr Corbyn said he had made it clear that Article 50 "has to be implemented" but insisted the party planned to secure crucial amendments.
He told ITV's Peston on Sunday: "There was no need for anyone to resign at this stage.
"It's obviously impossible to carry on being in the shadow cabinet if you vote against a decision made after a very frank and very long discussion of the shadow cabinet earlier this week."