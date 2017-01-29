Man hunted by police over bus sex attacks

A man is wanted for questioning over a series of "despicable" sexual assaults on buses, including on a 13-year-old girl, Scotland Yard said.

Six young women have made complaints over a man matching the same description on buses in Lewisham and Southwark, south-east London, but officers warned many more could exist.

The Metropolitan Police said a string of attacks took place on January 27, starting with a girl, 17, boarding a 176 bus at 3.15pm.

The suspect sat opposite her and struck up a conversation before intentionally falling onto her and groping her, the force said.

Then, at around 5pm, a girl, 13, reported being sexually assaulted on a 363 bus.

Later another girl of the same age reported a man matching the same description made her feel uncomfortable by engaging in a conversation.

At 5.50pm a 15-year-old boarded a 171 bus at Catford train station.

The suspect sat opposite her and touched her knee, the Met Police said.

Frightened, she got off the bus but the man pursued her and groped her before she managed to flee, officers added.