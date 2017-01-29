Not one American has been killed on American soil by a terrorist from any of the seven banned countries since 9/11
Nor by anyone whose parents came from any of these countries .
But this hasn't dimmed the zeal of Donald Trump to deal head on with what he calls the greatest future threat to America - so-called Islamic State.
Trump is attempting to put in place what his critics say are draconian immigration measures in his effort to "Make America Great Again".
And "Safe Again".
But for his opponents, Donald Trump is threatening the very essence of what made America great in the first place - and what keeps it that way: its tolerance and respect for civil rights.
But no one can accuse Trump of "surprise".
Nor should anyone forget that not all America is against him. Far from it.
Many of Trump's supporters voted for him because of, not in spite of, his plan to put in place extreme vetting.
He has a mandate to do this.
I have spent weeks in Middle America with people who have nothing but impatience for what they call Donald Trumps "self righteous" opponents.
The contempt between those who support Trump and those who loathe him is mutual.
Depressingly so - perhaps even becoming dangerously so.
It isn't hyperbole to say that there is much more at stake here than simply who wins over this controversial ban.
The courts have already intervened on this issue and the courts and Congress will potentially both have important moderating roles to play in the months and years ahead.
What we are witnessing are two opposing American world views colliding head on in a an emotional battle for America's future. For its heart and soul.
And it's only week one of the presidency.