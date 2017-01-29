Not one American has been killed on American soil by a terrorist from any of the seven banned countries since 9/11

Since 9/11 not one American has been killed on American soil by a terrorist from any of the seven countries listed in this temporary ban.

Nor by anyone whose parents came from any of these countries .

But this hasn't dimmed the zeal of Donald Trump to deal head on with what he calls the greatest future threat to America - so-called Islamic State.

Trump is attempting to put in place what his critics say are draconian immigration measures in his effort to "Make America Great Again".

And "Safe Again".

But for his opponents, Donald Trump is threatening the very essence of what made America great in the first place - and what keeps it that way: its tolerance and respect for civil rights.