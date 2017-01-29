- ITV Report
-
PM does 'not agree' with Trump's refugee ban
Theresa May does "not agree" with Donald Trump's refugee ban and will make representations if it hits Britons, Downing Street has said.
A spokesman said: "Immigration policy in the United States is a matter for the government of the United States, just the same as immigration policy for this country should be set by our government.
"But we do not agree with this kind of approach and it is not one we will be taking.
"We are studying this new executive order to see what it means and what the legal effects are, and in particular what the consequences are for UK nationals.
"If there is any impact on UK nationals then clearly we will make representations to the US government about that."
But her decision to keep quiet about the actions of President Trump, who she met for talks in Washington on Friday, was roundly criticised, including by Conservative MPs.
MP Nadhim Zahawi, who is of Iraqi origin but a British citizen, said a US immigration lawyer had confirmed that he would be affected by the ban.
"A sad sad day to feel like a second-class citizen," he said. "Sad day for the USA.
"Had confirmation that the order does apply to myself and my wife as we were both born in Iraq. Even if we are not dual Nat", he tweeted.
Tory MP Heidi Allen also criticised Mrs May for the way she had handled the situation.
She said on Twitter: "Strong leadership means not being afraid to tell someone powerful when they're wrong. It's an ethos this country is proud of @theresa--may. "I don't care how special the relationship is, some lines just shouldn't be crossed."
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the refusal to speak out should "sadden" the country and the Lib Dems said it was "shocking".
Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson said the ban was "both wrong in itself and very worrying for the future".
The US president has barred all refugees from entering the US for four months but blocked those from war-ravaged Syria indefinitely as part of a plan to stop "radical Islamic terrorists".