PM does 'not agree' with Trump's refugee ban

Theresa May does "not agree" with Donald Trump's refugee ban and will make representations if it hits Britons, Downing Street has said.

A spokesman said: "Immigration policy in the United States is a matter for the government of the United States, just the same as immigration policy for this country should be set by our government.

"But we do not agree with this kind of approach and it is not one we will be taking.

"We are studying this new executive order to see what it means and what the legal effects are, and in particular what the consequences are for UK nationals.

"If there is any impact on UK nationals then clearly we will make representations to the US government about that."

But her decision to keep quiet about the actions of President Trump, who she met for talks in Washington on Friday, was roundly criticised, including by Conservative MPs.

MP Nadhim Zahawi, who is of Iraqi origin but a British citizen, said a US immigration lawyer had confirmed that he would be affected by the ban.

"A sad sad day to feel like a second-class citizen," he said. "Sad day for the USA.

"Had confirmation that the order does apply to myself and my wife as we were both born in Iraq. Even if we are not dual Nat", he tweeted.