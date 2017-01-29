Protests across US airports at Trump's visa ban

Credit: AP

Overnight there have been emotional scenes of protests and defiance at American airports. Thousands of activists have descended on arrival halls across the country to cheer immigrants and visitors as they enter the United States. It is the counter-message to Donald Trump's controversial executive order, that stunned much of the Muslim world, alarmed Europeans and dismayed millions of Americans.

Protesters against Trump's visa ban at the Los Angeles International Airport. Credit: AP

At Washington's Dulles International Airport, lawyers raced to set up an emergency advice centre on the floor of the concourse. Some immigration lawyers abandoned dinner parties, grabbed a fax machine and a photocopier, and headed for the airport. They then proceeded - some sprawled on the floor like teenagers - to fire off emergency appeals to judges.

