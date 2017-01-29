Protests across US airports at Trump's visa ban
Overnight there have been emotional scenes of protests and defiance at American airports.
Thousands of activists have descended on arrival halls across the country to cheer immigrants and visitors as they enter the United States.
It is the counter-message to Donald Trump's controversial executive order, that stunned much of the Muslim world, alarmed Europeans and dismayed millions of Americans.
At Washington's Dulles International Airport, lawyers raced to set up an emergency advice centre on the floor of the concourse.
Some immigration lawyers abandoned dinner parties, grabbed a fax machine and a photocopier, and headed for the airport.
They then proceeded - some sprawled on the floor like teenagers - to fire off emergency appeals to judges.
The lawyers were seeking to win the right to represent, free of charge, those visitors detained on the other side of immigration control.
Amid this administrative chaos, hundreds of activists were chanting pro-refugee and anti-Trump slogans.
One of the protesters I spoke to was an army veteran just back from Afghanistan. He accused Trump of sabotaging all of the hard-won gains the US military had made overseas. Many others called on Trump to resign.
It was a heady atmosphere of protest and solidarity after the executive order that many Democrats see as a brazen assault on American values.
One immigration advocate described Trump's move to ban refugees as akin to taking a wrecking ball to the Statue of Liberty.