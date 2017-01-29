Rain clearing the South tonight

Rain will clear the south tonight leaving plenty of low cloud and hill fog across much of England and Wales. Temperatures will be milder here, especially across the southwest. Further north under clear breaks it'll be a lot colder. Temperatures could drop to minus 8 in the Northeast of Scotland sparking a widespread frost in this area.

Tomorrow another band of rain will spread into Southwest England and turn more showery as it heads inland eastwards, gradually fizzling out. Elsewhere it'll be drier but largely cloudy. Temperatures will be a degree or so better across the board, but for the north it'll still feel rather chilly.

The week ahead will see further rain at times and the winds will start to pick up towards the end of the week with gales likely across the northwest

ITV Weather Presenter Alex Beresford with the latest forecast: