Rain in the south-west but brighter in the north

Today Northern England and Scotland mostly dry with sunny spells. However, persistent and sometimes heavy rain affecting the south-west throughout the morning.

This will spread across much of England, Wales and Northern Ireland during the afternoon. Milder, but windy along the south coast.

Tonight Rain continuing across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, perhaps edging into northern England, but easing later, then turning misty. Clear and frosty across Scotland tonight with patchy fog.

Monday Generally cloudy and mild for most with hill fog, although staying colder in north-eastern parts.

Many will see outbreaks of rain, which could turn heavy at times in the west.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday Unsettled with outbreaks of rain at times for all parts, which could turn heavy.

Windy too, especially in northern and western parts, but milder during the day time.