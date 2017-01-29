Times they are a-changing and maybe the USA is a-changing too

Landing in Detroit, and revealing myself here as a journalist, I have just been made to feel most unwelcome.

My visa's all ok, and the last time I looked Addlestone wasn't on Trump's banned list.

"But what exactly was a journalist covering President Trump doing in Detroit?", the young square-jawed officer wanted to know. His eyes narrowed. I was taken aback.

"The President is in DC so why are you here?

"And where exactly are you going?

"And why (again)?

"And when did you buy your ticket?"

"Last night ?!!", I replied .......

That final piece of information seemed important enough and troubling enough to make the young officer leave me to seek advice from someone more senior. I was worried for a moment as I waited - which I think might have been his point.

He then returned and agreed to let me enter the country to do my job. Free press and all.

The subtext - if there was one - was that I was clearly thought to be here to ask difficult and unwelcome questions

Well, that's my job. But no one in America has minded before.