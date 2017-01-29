- ITV Report
Trump travel ban: Spontaneous mass protests across US
People across the United States took to the streets in protest at President Donald Trump's ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries entering the country.
Thousands demonstrated outside Trump Hotel in Washington DC chanting "stop the hate" and "Donald Trump has got to go".
Over 2,000 people gathered near the White House to voice their anger at the executive order chanting: "No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here."
In New York, thousands were gathering in Manhattan's Battery park on Sunday afternoon for a march on a second day of protests. NBC News reported 12,000 people had signed up for the rally.
Keynote speaker, Democratic Senator Charles Schumer of New York, told the crowd that the Trump order was un-American and ran contrary to the country's core values.
"What we are talking about here is life and death for so many people," Schumer said. "I will not rest until these horrible orders are repealed."
More than 10,000 people were gathering at Boston's Copley Square to hear speakers including Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a vocal critic of Trump and a leader of the Democratic Party's liberal wing.
Rallies were also planned later on Sunday in other cities, including Houston, Detroit, St. Louis and Los Angeles.