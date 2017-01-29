Trump travel ban: Spontaneous mass protests across US

People across the United States took to the streets in protest at President Donald Trump's ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries entering the country.

Thousands demonstrated outside Trump Hotel in Washington DC chanting "stop the hate" and "Donald Trump has got to go".

Over 2,000 people gathered near the White House to voice their anger at the executive order chanting: "No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here."

In New York, thousands were gathering in Manhattan's Battery park on Sunday afternoon for a march on a second day of protests. NBC News reported 12,000 people had signed up for the rally.