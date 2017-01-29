What next for Trump immigration ban?

Let us be clear about this, this is already in effect a ban on about 218 million people - that is the total population of those seven predominantly Muslim nations.

In addition there is talk of extending it.

But it is not at all clear to me that they would be viable to extend it to cover countries like Saudi Arabia and Pakistan that are powerful, that have the ability to retaliate in terms perhaps of intelligence sharing or even in terms of economic measures as well.

I think what happens next is going to depend of course on the courts but also on politics as well.

Republicans here in Congress are quiet but behind the scenes very alarmed and the White House has now issued a statement saying that right now President Trump 100% stands by his executive order.