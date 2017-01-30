- ITV Report
Almost one million sign petition against Trump's visit
The Prime Minister is under growing pressure to cancel Donald Trump's state visit after public outrage at his travel ban on Muslims and refugees.
Almost one million people have signed an online petition calling for Trump to be prevented from making the visit, it will now be considered for debate by MPs.
Ministers also face being hauled into the Commons amid continued concerns about the impact the ban has on Britons, as well as the way the Government has responded.
The Foreign Office said Britons with dual citizenship would be exempt from the controversial travel ban, but UK residents have been caught up in the chaos.
The US president accepted an invitation to visit Britain later this year, where he is due to be hosted by the Queen.
Labour, the Liberal Democrats and SNP have called for the lavish event to be cancelled and Tory MPs have warned against allowing it to go ahead.
Conservative former minister Alistair Burt said the "optics of a visit are currently very bad" and suggested American officials should find a way for it not to go ahead.
Labour MP Dan Jarvis said it was "very likely" there would be an urgent question in the House of Commons on Monday to discuss the travel ban.
The Prime Minister faced a backlash after repeatedly refusing to criticise Mr Trump over the ban when questioned about the policy during a press conference on a visit to Turkey.
No 10 later said the Prime Minister did "not agree" with the policy and would act to help UK citizens.