Almost one million sign petition against Trump's visit

Trump stands firm on his ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries. Credit: AP

The Prime Minister is under growing pressure to cancel Donald Trump's state visit after public outrage at his travel ban on Muslims and refugees. Almost one million people have signed an online petition calling for Trump to be prevented from making the visit, it will now be considered for debate by MPs. Ministers also face being hauled into the Commons amid continued concerns about the impact the ban has on Britons, as well as the way the Government has responded.

The Foreign Office said Britons with dual citizenship would be exempt from the controversial travel ban, but UK residents have been caught up in the chaos. The US president accepted an invitation to visit Britain later this year, where he is due to be hosted by the Queen. Labour, the Liberal Democrats and SNP have called for the lavish event to be cancelled and Tory MPs have warned against allowing it to go ahead.

The PM met Trump in the US last week ahead of the imposed ban. Credit: AP