American Muslim community worried about Trump travel ban

American Muslims living in Detroit, Michigan have told ITV News how worried they are about US President Donald Trump's travel ban on people from Muslim-dominated countries.

The issue has caused division across the US and led to widespread protests at airports.

Some people in the suburban city of Dearborn, where an estimated 40% of its 98,000 population are Muslim, have said the ban is a necessary measure by Trump which will keep America safe from terrorism.

One resident said: "He's got supporters here. We appreciate him doing what he said he's going to do and that's why we put him in office because we believed that's what he was going to do for us."