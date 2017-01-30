Anti-Trump protesters take to the streets across UK

His action has caused outrage around the world.

The US President signed an executive order last Friday, banning refugees from seven predominantly-Muslim countries from entering the country for 90 days.

Thousands of people have taken to the streets across the UK to protest against Donald Trump's travel ban.

In London, several thousands of activists gathered outside the gates of 10 Downing Street holding banners.

Among the high-profile speakers include former Labour leader Ed Miliband and pop star Lily Allen.

One activist, Sadie Crabtree, told ITV News: "This has become the most dangerous political situation in one of the most powerful countries on earth.

"I don't want my son to grow up thinking we didn't do anything about this. That's why we're here."

Similar protests were planned in Birmingham, Manchester, Cardiff and Edinburgh.

Over 1.4 million people have signed a petition calling for the US President's state visit to be cancelled despite the Prime Minister insisting his visit will go ahead.