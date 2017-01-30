- ITV Report
-
FA Cup fifth round draw: Sutton to host Arsenal
National League giant killers Sutton United and Lincoln City have found out their next FA Cup opponents.
Sutton's prize for defeating Leeds United, will be to host Arsenal at home in the last 16.
Lincoln will travel to play Premier League Burnley at Turf Moor.
FA Cup fifth round draw in full:
- Burnley v Lincoln City
- Fulham v Tottenham
- Blackburn v Manchester United
- Sutton United v Arsenal
- Middlesbrough v Oxford United
- Wolves v Chelsea
- Huddersfield v Manchester City
- Millwall v Derby/Leicester