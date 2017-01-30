Father dies after being mauled by tiger at zoo in China

A father has died after being mauled by a tiger at a zoo in eastern China.

Local authorities claim he climbed a fence into the tiger's enclosure at Youngor Zoo in the city of Ningbo, Zhejiang province.

The victim, identified only as Zhang, climbed over the fence with a friend instead of buying tickets to the Zoo, a statement claims.

It adds that Zhang's wife, two children, and his friend's wife did buy tickets to go to the zoo.

He got through some wire netting and climbed a wall to enter the enclosure before visitors saw the tiger attack him.

Zoo workers raised the alarm and Zhang died later in hospital.

Gruesome photos shared on social media show the victim lying on the ground as tigers circle him.

One tiger was shot dead by police, state TV reported, and three others nearby were dispersed using firecrackers.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) have reacted saying it 'reflects the problems' of keeping tigers and other big cats in captivity.

"Attacks by captive big cats on people - which occur with staggering regularity - illustrate the profound level of stress, anxiety and agitation these animals experience every day of their lives," said Jason Baker, PETA's vice president of international campaigns.