Football abuse scandal: Met Police looking into 255 allegations

Police officers investigating non-recent sexual abuse at football clubs in London have confirmed they are looking into 255 allegations involving 77 clubs or teams, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ivan Balhatchet of the Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Child Abuse Command said: "The Met take all allegations seriously, and specialist officers will work through the information passed to them.

"Anyone who has been the victim of sexual assault should contact their local force, or call the NSPCC help line on 0800 023 2642."

The Met has said it will not be giving a commentary as this investigation develops and is not discussing the names of the clubs involved, or number of allegations against each club.