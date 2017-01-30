Generally cloudy with extensive and hill fog tonight

Tonight we'll see another band of rain arriving from the west, turning heavy and persistent across Northern Ireland and Scotland where it could turn to freezing rain initially. Southern areas will have a cloudy and murky night with hill fog in places after today's rain.

Tomorrow the rain across the north will be slow to clear, lingering across Scotland for much of the day. Northern Ireland will see drier conditions and perhaps a few spells of brightness. Elsewhere it'll remain gloomy with bits and pieces of rain across England and Wales. Here it'll be another mild day. In the north it'll also feel less cold in comparison to the last few days.

ITV Weather Presenter Alex Beresford with the latest forecast: