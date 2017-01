The Club is delighted to report that Ryan Mason has been discharged from St Mary’s Hospital in London.

Ryan will now continue his recovery and early stages of rehabilitation at home and the Club would once again like to place on record its thanks to everybody who has been involved in Ryan’s care so far.

Just over a week on from the horrific clash of heads that left the midfielder with a fractured skull, the Club’s medical staff have also thanked the football world, and beyond, for their tremendous messages of support received in the aftermath of the incident.