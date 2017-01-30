Jewish father of five, now living as a woman, loses right to see children

A father of five who was part of an ultra-orthodox Jewish community, but is now living as a woman, has lost a court battle to see her children.

The woman said she wanted to be "sensitively re-introduced" to her children after not seeing them since leaving the North Manchester Charedi Jewish community about 18 months ago.

But her estranged wife said allowing the children to see their father could lead to them being ostracised.

A family court judge ruled in favour of the children's mother - but he said they should be allowed to exchange letters and cards with their father.

Mr Justice Peter Jackson said he had reached his decision "with real regret".