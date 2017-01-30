'Man in the hat' Brussels airport terror suspect charged over Paris attacks

The "man in the hat" who escaped Brussels airport just before a deadly suicide attack has been charged in France over links to the November 13 atrocities in Paris in 2015.

The Paris prosecutors office confirmed Mohamed Abrini had been charged on Monday over the attacks that left 130 people dead.

He faces charges of belonging to a terrorist organisation, complicity in explosives manufacturing and transportation and other allegations associated with the atrocity.

Abrini, a Belgian, is accused of being part of the Islamic State cell that attacked Brussels on March 22.

He was dubbed the "man in the hat" after he was captured on CCTV with the Brussels suicide bombers before the attack.

He is jailed in Belgium but was remanded to France for the day on Monday.