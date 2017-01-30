Man rescued after falling into cement mixer

Rescue workers had to use cutting equipment on the mixing drum into order to free the man.

Fire crews were called to the scene in Hamsteels Lane, Quebec, County Durham, after the worker fell into the mixer at around 11.45am on Monday.

A man has been rescued after falling inside a cement mixer while cleaning it.

A spokeswoman for the service said: "It appears he slipped inside the mixer when he was cleaning it.

"Under his own weight, he fell on his leg and was not able to climb out."

The crew were able to get him out and he was taken by ambulance to the University Hospital of North Durham.