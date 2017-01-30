Man's oldest ancestor: Bag-like creature with huge mouth and no anus

Humankind evolved from a bag-like sea creature which had a large mouth and no anus, scientists have said.

The microscopic creature, named Saccorhytus, lived 540 million years ago, and was discovered in microfossils found in China.

About a millimetre in size, scientists believe it ate by engulfing food particles and got around by wriggling.

But scientists were unable to find any evidence the animal had an anus.

Simon Conway Morris, of the University of Cambridge, said: "If that was the case, then any waste material would simply have been taken out back through the mouth, which from our perspective sounds rather unappealing."