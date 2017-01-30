Miss France crowned Miss Universe in Philippines

A 23-year-old dental student from France has won the Miss Universe crown in the annual pageant, which this year was held in the Philippines.

Iris Mittenaere from the town of Lille in northern France was selected out of 86 contestants to win.

In reply to a final question from host Steve Harvey, Miss Mittenaere said that she would be honoured if she just landed among the three finalists, but was visibly stunned when she was announced the winner.

Miss Haiti, Raquel Pelissier, a 25-year-old survivor of the devastating 2010 earthquake that destroyed her hometown, was named first runner up while Miss Colombia, 23-year-old, Andrea Tovar, was second runner up.