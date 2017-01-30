MOD will do anything it can to help find missing RAF airman Corrie McKeague, minister says

Defence minister Mike Penning has vowed that the Ministry of Defence will do "everything [it] possibly can" in the search for missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague.

The minister said everyone in his department wanted the 23-year-old, who went missing after a night out on September 24, to "come home safely".

Responding to a question in the House of Commons by Labour MP and former paratrooper Dan Jarvis, Penning said: "This is an ongoing police inquiry, but I think the whole House will want to pledge their thoughts to Corrie's family and his loved ones, and his servicemen alongside him from the RAF regiment, which I had the honour of meeting at RAF Honington just after he went missing.

"I have on a daily basis made sure that every available military kit, personnel and surveillance equipment is available should the police request it.

"They have requested it on several occasions."