- ITV Report
MOD will do anything it can to help find missing RAF airman Corrie McKeague, minister says
Defence minister Mike Penning has vowed that the Ministry of Defence will do "everything [it] possibly can" in the search for missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague.
The minister said everyone in his department wanted the 23-year-old, who went missing after a night out on September 24, to "come home safely".
Responding to a question in the House of Commons by Labour MP and former paratrooper Dan Jarvis, Penning said: "This is an ongoing police inquiry, but I think the whole House will want to pledge their thoughts to Corrie's family and his loved ones, and his servicemen alongside him from the RAF regiment, which I had the honour of meeting at RAF Honington just after he went missing.
"I have on a daily basis made sure that every available military kit, personnel and surveillance equipment is available should the police request it.
"They have requested it on several occasions."
Mr McKeague went missing after a night out with friends at Flex nightclub in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.
He was reported missing on September 26 after he failed to turn up for duty at RAF Honington.
Penning added: "We all want him to come home safely, and I'm sure the MoD will do everything we possibly can."
Despite numerous appeals and the release of CCTV, there have been no signs of Mr McKeague.
Earlier this month, his girlfriend April Oliver revealed she was pregnant and found out two weeks after he went missing.
It later emerged that Mr McKeague and his girlfriend had an account on a swingers' website.
For more information on the search for Corrie McKeague, visit the Suffolk Police website and the findcorrie website.