More than 60 people injured in motorway crash

More than 60 people were injured - including five seriously - in a major motorway pile-up near Paris at dawn.

A truck and two buses crashed into each other at around 5am on the A13 motorway in the department of Yvelines, to the north west of the French capital.

Four further vehicles were reportedly involved in the collisions on the motorway that heads from Paris to Normandy through Rouen.

The motorway was left blocked in the direction of Paris, causing traffic chaos for those heading in to the capital to work.

Paramedics used a nearby school to care for the injured.

It's understood that neither of the buses were school buses.

Around 100 firefighters were dispatched to the scene and police have not revealed exactly how the crash occurred.