OAP widower writes heart-breaking appeal to find new fishing buddy

An OAP widower has written a heart-breaking appeal to find a new fishing companion after his friend died.

Australian Ray Johnstone, 75, wrote on the classifieds site Gumtree asking for someone to join him on regular days out.

So far his post has been viewed nearly 80,000 times and shared across social media.

Ray wrote on the site: "I'm a widowed pensioner who is looking for a fishing mate. My previous fishing mate is now deceased."

The pensioner goes on to say that he has all the equipment needed for land-based fishing.

"What I want is a fishing mate in a similar position to myself who also wants someone to go fishing with," wrote Ray, from Adelaide.

And after the ad was spread far and wide, the 75-year-old said he had found a new buddy, telling 9News Australia: “I have found a fishing partner."

In an emotional post on Facebook, his daughter Pamela thanked people for their support and said he has “been so lonely since mum passed away".