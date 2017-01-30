Olympic skier Chemmy Alcott stores placenta blood for baby's future

An Olympic alpine skier has stored blood from her umbilical cord and placenta after the birth of her first baby.

Chemmy Alcott, 34, and her husband Dougie Crawford welcomed baby Locki, on January 13.

The skiing champion, who competed in the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Turin, Vancouver and Sochi before retiring from the professional sport in 2014, told Hello! why she decided on the treatment.

She told the magazine: "Thinking about how Dougie and I are adrenaline junkies, the likelihood that he's one too is quite high."

The procedure involves storing blood, called cord blood, left over from the umbilical cord and placenta soon after the birth.

The blood contains live-saving stem cells which can, according to the official NHS website, be used to "treat many different cancers, immune deficiencies and genetic disorders".