Peter Capaldi to stand down as Doctor Who

Peter Capaldi has announced he will stand down as Doctor Who in December.

He told Jo Whiley's BBC Radio 2 show: "It [the new series of Doctor Who] will be my last. I feel sad. I love Doctor Who."

The actor, who first stepped into the Tardis in 2013, will leave his role as the twelfth Doctor in the 2017 Christmas special.

He said: "It's been a huge pleasure to work with a family - I can't praise the people I've worked with highly.

"I've always been someone who did a lot of things. I've never done a job for three years. I feel it's time to move on to different challenges.

"I just thought 'I love this, but I don't know how long I can do it and give it my best'. If I'm not giving it my best, I don't want to do it.

"I can't thank everyone enough. It's been cosmic."