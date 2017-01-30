Protests against Trump's ban cascade across the US

Thousands gathered in Seattle to protest against President Trump's ban. Credit: AP

The protests are cascading across America. Inside airport arrival halls, in city centres, outside the White House, and beside mosques the crowds are gathering. It's an impressive and largely spontaneous display of popular resistance. The activists say they are clinging to the original purpose of America, as a sanctuary for the persecuted and as a destination for the forlorn.

Police block demonstrators from marching on the road at LAX Airport, Los Angeles. Credit: AP

These demonstrations feel less concerned with a particular presidential executive order than with saving the soul of the country. But it is also accurate to observe that these rallies are mobilizing thousands of people - perhaps a few hundred thousand in total - but not millions. It does not appear that it has reached a critical mass.

Protesters holding a sign saying Orange is the new Red at Philadelphia International Airport. Credit: AP

So the White House is not intimidated by the protests or likely to reverse the ban. Donald Trump's advisers still believe they are speaking for, and acting on behalf of, the silent majority. That said, there are signs of anxiety within the Republican Party, which is anxiously wondering where this is heading and how it will end.

John McCain @SenJohnMcCain Follow Ultimately fear this exec order will become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism

In a bitter twist to the intra-Republican party feud, Trump accused McCain and fellow Senator Lindsey Graham of wanting to trigger World War Three.

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Follow ...Senators should focus their energies on ISIS, illegal immigration and border security instead of always looking to start World War III.