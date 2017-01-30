Fatalities after shooting at mosque in Canada

An unconfirmed number of people have been killed in a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada.

A Quebec City police spokesman said two suspects were arrested after the attack which took place on Sunday evening, but did not confirm the number of fatalities.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard called the act "barbaric violence" and expressed solidarity with the victims' families.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that his thoughts were with the victims and their families.