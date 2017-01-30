Sir Mo Farah relieved to be exempt from travel ban

Sir Mo Farah says he is "relieved" at being able to travel to his home in the United States after it was announced that Trump's executive order on inbound migration does not apply to UK nationals.

Farah, currently training in Ethiopia, is a British citizen but was left in doubt if he could return to his family in America after Somalia, his place of birth, was placed under a temporary travel ban to the US

However, irrespective of birthplace, British nationals are exempt from Friday's order, according to the Foreign Office, and will be allowed to enter the States.

Therefore, Farah will be able to reunite with his family in Portland, Oregon - where they have been based for the last six years - once he has finished his training camp.

Farah said in a statement on Sunday evening: "We understand from the statement released this evening by the Foreign & Commonwealth Office that the executive order will not apply to Mo, and we are grateful to the FCO for urgently clarifying the situation.

"Mo is relieved that he will be able to return to his family once his current training camp concludes, however, as he said in his earlier statement, he still fundamentally disagrees with this incredibly divisive and discriminatory policy."