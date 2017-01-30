Six teenagers dead after party in garden shed in Germany

Six teenagers have been found dead in a garden house in Germany after holding a party on Saturday night.

Bavarian police believe carbon monoxide poisoning may be the cause of the deaths of five young men and one woman, who were found by the father of two of them, on Sunday morning.

The man discovered his son and daughter and the others, all aged 18 or 19, after wondering why his children had not come home from the party on Saturday night.

Police say there are no immediate indications of a violent crime at the garden shed in Arnstein, Bavaria, but that circumstances surrounding the deaths are unclear.