A north-south split in the weather today.

It is a cold start across Scotland and northern parts of England, with a few icy patches and freezing fog which will be stubborn to clear.

There will be some good spells of sunshine through the day though, but it will stay cold with a strengthening breeze.

It is a milder start across the rest of England, Wales and Northern Ireland where it will be cloudier, with a lot of mist and murk around, and there will be some rain in the south-west too.

Today’s top temperature will be around 12 Celsius towards the south west.