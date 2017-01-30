Brexit talks: Differences between Theresa May and Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones 'not irreconcilable'

Differences between Theresa May and Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones over Brexit are "not irreconcilable", a spokesman for the Welsh Government has said, despite the "vital importance" of the single market to the Welsh economy.

The prime minister held talks with leaders of the UK's devolved nations in Cardiff on Monday as she seeks to "secure the right deal for the whole of the UK".

But Scotland's Brexit Minister Mike Russell warned they were not "anywhere close" to a joint position with the UK Government and accused Mrs May of failing to involve the devolved administrations in decisions.

England and Wales voted to leave the European Union in June's in-out referendum, but Scotland and Northern voted to remain.

In talks with Mrs May, the Wales leader discussed the plans for Brexit and his demands for full single market access, something which the prime minister ruled out earlier this month.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "The First Minister welcomed a firm commitment from the PM that Brexit would not be used as cover for a 'land grab' on devolved powers.

"There was further discussion about full single market access, and its vital importance to the Welsh economy. The positions are not identical, but not irreconcilable at this stage."