- ITV Report
Brexit talks: Differences between Theresa May and Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones 'not irreconcilable'
Differences between Theresa May and Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones over Brexit are "not irreconcilable", a spokesman for the Welsh Government has said, despite the "vital importance" of the single market to the Welsh economy.
The prime minister held talks with leaders of the UK's devolved nations in Cardiff on Monday as she seeks to "secure the right deal for the whole of the UK".
But Scotland's Brexit Minister Mike Russell warned they were not "anywhere close" to a joint position with the UK Government and accused Mrs May of failing to involve the devolved administrations in decisions.
England and Wales voted to leave the European Union in June's in-out referendum, but Scotland and Northern voted to remain.
In talks with Mrs May, the Wales leader discussed the plans for Brexit and his demands for full single market access, something which the prime minister ruled out earlier this month.
A Welsh Government spokesman said: "The First Minister welcomed a firm commitment from the PM that Brexit would not be used as cover for a 'land grab' on devolved powers.
"There was further discussion about full single market access, and its vital importance to the Welsh economy. The positions are not identical, but not irreconcilable at this stage."
But Mr Russell said "we haven't got anywhere close to" a joint position between the UK Government and the devolved administrations.
"The decisions that are being made are being made without reference to the devolved nations and to that structure," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
He said the "obsession" with immigration was "driving the UK Government into a very dangerous place" as he set out demands for Scotland to remain within the single market and its freedom of movement rules.
Scotland's First Minister warned Mrs May that she must take proposals from the devolved administrations seriously at the meeting of the Joint Ministerial Committee (JMC) in Cardiff.
Nicola Sturgeon said: "Time is running out for the Prime Minister to demonstrate that she is going to uphold the commitment she made to me shortly after taking office that Scotland will be fully involved in discussions to develop an agreed UK approach and listen to alternative proposals for Scotland."
Ahead of the meeting, Mrs May said: "The United Kingdom voted to leave the EU, and the UK Government has a responsibility to deliver on that mandate and secure the right deal for the whole of the UK.
"We all have a part to play in providing certainty and leadership so that together we can make a success of the opportunities ahead."