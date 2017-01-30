Trump travel ban: The nations where terror attackers on US soil have come from

US President Donald Trump spoke on the phone with the king of Saudi Arabia two days after signing a travel ban as an executive order. Credit: AP

Donald Trump has said his internationally condemned travel ban is designed to reduce the risk of terror attacks in the US. The US president's executive order - entitled "Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States" - places 90-day bans on arrivals from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen. Yet the controversial policy failed to include citizens from countries responsible for some of the greatest atrocities on American soil in recent history.

Fifteen of the 19 people identified as behind 2001's September 11 attacks hailed from Saudi Arabia. Credit: AP

In fact, terror experts have concluded - from 2001 onwards - no one from the seven 'banned' countries has committed a deadly attack in the US. Here is the country of origin of those from foreign countries who committed significant terror attacks on US soil:

9/11 terror attacks (2001) Fifteen of the 19 terrorists involved in the September 11 attacks that claimed almost 3,000 lives came from Saudi Arabia. The other four were from Egypt, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates. LA airport attack (2002) Egyptian national Hesham Mohamed Hadayet killed two people when he opened fire at the El Al ticket counter at the Los Angeles International Airport.

Boston Marathon bombers Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev moved to the US around a decade before the 2013 attack. Credit: AP

Boston Marathon attack (2013) Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev are understood to have been born in the Central Asian country of Kyrgyzstan though identified themselves as Chechen. The brothers lived in the Dagestan region of southern Russia before moving to America around a decade before the 2013 attack, which killed three people and injured nearly 300. Dzhokhar had already gained US citizenship while Russian citizen Tamerlan's application was ongoing at the time of the attack. Marines attack (2015) Mohammad Youssef Abdulazeez, a naturalised American born in Kuwait, killed four US Marines in an attack on military recruiting facilities in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He died in a gun battle with police.

San Bernardino attacker Tashfeen Malik was granted a US visa as the fiancee of Chicago-born Rizwan Farook. Credit: AP

San Bernardino attack (2015) Pakistan-born Tashfeen Malik and her Chicago-born husband Rizwan Farook, the son of Pakistani immigrants, committed the terror attack at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino in California in December 2015 that claimed 14 lives and left 22 injured. Malik had lived the majority of her life in Saudi Arabia before arriving in the US on a visa granted as Farook's fiancee. Orlando nightclub attack (2016) Omar Mateen, who killed 49 people and wounded 53 at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida in June 2016, was born in New York to Afghan parents.

Non-deadly attacks by foreign citizens not on 'banned' list

Britain, Afghanistan, Nigeria and Guinea have been the countries of origin for four terrorist acts in the US since September 2001.

UK-born Richard Reid attempted to blow up a plane a few months after the September 11 attacks. Credit: AP

The UK's Bromley-born Richard Colvin Reid was coined the 'shoe bomber' for trying to detonate explosises hidden in his shoe during a flight from Paris to Miami in 2001.

Non-deadly attacks by citizens from the 'banned' list

There have been at least three non-deadly attacks by people from Iran or Somalia, two of the seven 'banned' countries.

Somali-born student Abdul Razak Ali Artan injured 13 in a car and knife attack at Ohio State university in 2016. Credit: AP