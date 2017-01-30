Trump's travel ban: Are UK or US officials giving the right advice?
There's a fair bit of confusion around right now about which bit of advice on President Trump's travel ban is right.
There have been numerous versions since Donald Trump signed the executive order on Friday night.
And this morning there was contradicting advice for those UK citizens who were born abroad.
The US State Department (and therefore the advice issued by US embassies in London and around the world) differs from the UK Foreign Office's 'clarification' issued last night.
That said no British national would be affected by the Trump order apart from those with dual nationality who are trying to travel to the US directly from one of the seven blacklisted countries.
Everyone else would be able to travel to the US, it claimed.
A UK diplomatic source tells me those words were cleared at the highest levels of the White House (by those advisers who have Trump's ear) and so the Foreign Office is confident its advice is right.
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson spoke directly on Sunday to President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who is a member of Mr Trump's inner circle.
It appears on this occasion, the UK Foreign Office is one step ahead of the US Department of State when it comes to the accuracy of the advice on Trump's travel ban.