WellChild Awards 2017: Nominations open to honour inspirational children and young people with serious illnesses

Do you know a seriously ill child or young person who, against the odds, shows tremendous courage - or someone who goes that extra mile to help them? Nominations have opened for the 2017 WellChild Awards, which recognises such inspirational qualities and achievements. Among last year's winners was Emily Wright from Redlynch in Wiltshire.

When she was eight-years-old, Emily was diagnosed with cancer, leaving her with no vision in her left eye and only tunnel vision up to half a metre in her right eye. But she hasn't let her disability stop her from living an active life. Emily's many hobbies include water skiing, sailing, football, playing the saxophone and volunteering at her local guide unit.

Get involved

Emily with Prince Harry after picking up a WellChild Award last year.

There are six categories open for nominations for this year's awards.

Inspirational Child or Young Person

A child or young person between the ages of four and 18 who has kept smiling against all odds in coping with or overcoming serious illness, and who deserves to be celebrated for their extraordinary courage.

Most Caring Child or Young Person

A child between the ages of three and 18 who devotes much of their time and energy freely and lovingly to care for a friend or sibling who is sick.

Inspirational Nurse

A nurse working with children and young people who goes the extra mile for the children in their care.

Inspirational Doctor

A doctor working with children and young people who goes the extra mile for the children and young people in their care.

Inspirational Health Team

A team of doctors, nurses, or other healthcare professionals in a hospital, clinic or doctor’s surgery, who work together to make a huge difference to the lives of seriously ill children.

Outstanding Professional Award