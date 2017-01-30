Who invited Trump to UK and who is exempt from his ban on entry to US?

US President Donald Trump has been signing several executive orders. Credit: AP / Alex Brandon / File

A few tidbits about the row over Donald Trump's selective ban on who can enter the US, and the related furore over the Queen's invitation to the US president to come to the UK on a state visit in June or July. 1) The PM cannot duck responsibility for the state-visit invitation. I am told by one of her closest colleagues that the final decision to issue the invitation was made when she arrived in Washington at the end of last week. And another very well placed source told me: "I can tell you categorically that state visits are signed off by the PM...Absolutely no doubt that this was her and her team's idea".

There have been widespread protests in the US over the travel ban. Credit: AP/Elaine Thompson

2) The foreign secretary Boris Johnson has just said in the Commons that the UK now has a special carve out from the ban for British citizens who also hold passports for the seven affected countries (Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen and Iraq) - as does Canada. And I am told that New Zealand and Australia can expect exemptions too, as the other members (with the US) of the "Five Eyes" intelligence co-operation network. That Trump's America seems to be favouring what used to be called the "White Commonwealth" will do little to allay concerns that Trump is doing his best to alienate as many Muslims as he possibly can.

The decision to invite Trump to the UK would not have been made by the Queen. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/ Pool / AP