Woman, 24, dies from undiagnosed tumour after 14 visits to doctor

A "happy, fit and intelligent" young woman has died after doctors failed to diagnose her tumour, telling her she suffered from stress-related migraines.

Stephanie Dickson, 24, visited doctors 14 times over nine months as she had a gut feeling her sore neck, severe headaches and dizziness were symptoms of a serious illness.

But doctors repeatedly prescribed painkillers for "stress-related migraines".

She eventually took herself to A&E at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh on April 5, 2013, when her headaches became overwhelming.

Stephanie was put on a drip but discharged the next morning - and family found her dead in bed just hours later.