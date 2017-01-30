- ITV Report
Woman, 24, dies from undiagnosed tumour after 14 visits to doctor
A "happy, fit and intelligent" young woman has died after doctors failed to diagnose her tumour, telling her she suffered from stress-related migraines.
Stephanie Dickson, 24, visited doctors 14 times over nine months as she had a gut feeling her sore neck, severe headaches and dizziness were symptoms of a serious illness.
But doctors repeatedly prescribed painkillers for "stress-related migraines".
She eventually took herself to A&E at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh on April 5, 2013, when her headaches became overwhelming.
Stephanie was put on a drip but discharged the next morning - and family found her dead in bed just hours later.
An investigation has revealed a benign tumour caused a pressure build-up in her skull which, had it been correctly treated even the night before, would have given her a 98% chance of survival.
Best friend Laura Aberdour, 27, has spoken out about the tragedy and urged young women never to back down if they suspect something is wrong.
"We put faith in medical professionals but nobody took Steph seriously when she thought something was wrong," said the mum-of-one.
A group of Stephanie's friends have organised a charity event to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity, which funds research to increase survival, raises awareness of symptoms and provides support for those affected.
For more details about the fundraiser, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Laura-Aberdour1