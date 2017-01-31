Asylum seekers housed in 'disgraceful' rat-infested accommodation, MPs warn

Asylum seekers arriving in the UK are being housed in filthy, rat-infested accommodation, according to MPs.

The Home Affairs committee described the conditions in some of properties used to house those seeking asylum in Britain a "disgrace" and said the system was in need of major reform.

The committee's asylum accommodation report recorded infestations of rats and bedbugs, rotten sofas and inadequate support for vulnerable people.

In evidence heard by the committee, one woman complained that her kitchen was "full of mice", saying "they even ran across the dining table while we were eating".

Since 2012 accommodation has been provided to asylum seekers via six regional contracts, which are delivered by three providers - Serco, G4S and Clearsprings Ready Homes.

The committee accused the providers of failing to ensure that items they are obliged to provide are present and in working order when a person is placed in accommodation.

Labour MP Yvette Cooper, the committee's chairwoman, said: "The state of accommodation for some asylum seekers and refugees in this country is a disgrace."