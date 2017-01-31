- ITV Report
Asylum seekers housed in 'disgraceful' rat-infested accommodation, MPs warn
Asylum seekers arriving in the UK are being housed in filthy, rat-infested accommodation, according to MPs.
The Home Affairs committee described the conditions in some of properties used to house those seeking asylum in Britain a "disgrace" and said the system was in need of major reform.
The committee's asylum accommodation report recorded infestations of rats and bedbugs, rotten sofas and inadequate support for vulnerable people.
In evidence heard by the committee, one woman complained that her kitchen was "full of mice", saying "they even ran across the dining table while we were eating".
Since 2012 accommodation has been provided to asylum seekers via six regional contracts, which are delivered by three providers - Serco, G4S and Clearsprings Ready Homes.
The committee accused the providers of failing to ensure that items they are obliged to provide are present and in working order when a person is placed in accommodation.
Labour MP Yvette Cooper, the committee's chairwoman, said: "The state of accommodation for some asylum seekers and refugees in this country is a disgrace."
John Whitwam, G4S head of immigration and borders, defended the company's performance, saying: "Since November 2013, we have not been subject to any performance penalties on the basis that we rectify many tens of thousands of defects each year to meet the required standard."
He said: "The report makes clear that these standards have generally improved over the past two years, and whilst the isolated examples of poor practice raised are clearly unacceptable, we do not believe they are a reliable guide to the standards the overwhelming majority of asylum seekers coming to Britain can expect to receive."
The committee said the "dispersal" system used to place asylum seekers is failing - the scheme is voluntary and a large number of local authorities are not taking part.
The result is asylum-seekers are concentrated in a small number of some of the most deprived areas, the committee found.
That places extra stress on health and public services in those locations.
The committee called for increased participation and recommended that if local authorities fail to sign up the government should compel them to do so.
David Simmonds, the chairman of the Local Government Association's asylum, migration and refugee task group, insisted that more than 200 local authorities were taking part in the scheme.
The committee also identified growing delays in Home Office asylum processing and higher numbers of applications as contributing to the problem.