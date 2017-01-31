Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Britain's most overgrown house finally gets the chop

How the property looked for 10 years. Credit: SWNS

This is apparently Britain's most overgrown house.

The two-bedroom bungalow in Plymouth, Devon had been swamped with ivy, shrubs and trees for years.

The house was so swamped it could not be seen from the road. Credit: SWNS

But after finally being cut back it can be seen for the first time in more than a decade.

And this is what it looks like now.

What the bungalow looks like now. Credit: SWNS

The abandoned property was sold by the council with all its remaining contents last summer for £141,000.

At the time the property was described as 'in need of extensive renovation'.

It remains to be seen what the buyer will now do with it.