- ITV Report
-
Britain's most overgrown house finally gets the chop
This is apparently Britain's most overgrown house.
The two-bedroom bungalow in Plymouth, Devon had been swamped with ivy, shrubs and trees for years.
But after finally being cut back it can be seen for the first time in more than a decade.
And this is what it looks like now.
The abandoned property was sold by the council with all its remaining contents last summer for £141,000.
At the time the property was described as 'in need of extensive renovation'.
It remains to be seen what the buyer will now do with it.