Co-op recalls chocolate Easter bunny after battery found inside

The supermarket said the UK-wide recall was for precaution, and customers are advised to return them to stores for a full refund.

The Co-op has begun a nationwide recall of their hollow milk chocolate Easter bunny figures after an alleged tampering incident in Nottingham.

A spokesman for the Co-op said: "The health and safety of our customers is uppermost in our minds.

"We are concerned about one incident of alleged product tampering involving our hollow milk chocolate Easter bunny foil figure, which has been found to contain a small battery inside.

"This follows an incident at Christmas when two similar products were targeted and contaminated."

Just over 3,000 units of the product, which costs £1, have been sold nationwide.